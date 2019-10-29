Everex (EVX) Tops One Day Volume of $870,643.00

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Everex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003675 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Mercatox, BX Thailand and Binance. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Everex has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $870,643.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everex Profile

Everex was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Huobi, IDEX, BX Thailand, Mercatox, Binance and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

