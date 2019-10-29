EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of EVRAZ from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. EVRAZ has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of EVRZF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.99. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398. EVRAZ has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

