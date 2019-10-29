ExclusiveCoin Achieves Market Cap of $516,787.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0899 or 0.00000963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $516,787.00 and approximately $1,051.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000276 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,749,769 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

