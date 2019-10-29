Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,321,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,927. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 60.9% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in Exelon by 7.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 11,890 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

