ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their sell rating on shares of ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

Get ExOne alerts:

XONE has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ExOne and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of ExOne from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.58.

ExOne stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. ExOne has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). ExOne had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExOne will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ExOne by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ExOne by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ExOne by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExOne (XONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.