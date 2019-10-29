Exosis (EXO) Price Up 49.1% This Week

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Exosis has a market capitalization of $79,540.00 and approximately $26,113.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 49.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002974 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,390.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.77 or 0.02028654 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $300.67 or 0.03200491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00644543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00632546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00052949 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00416593 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010650 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 449,764 coins and its circulating supply is 284,764 coins.

The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

