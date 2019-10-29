Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.84-4.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.86.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $86.41 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 77.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.53.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $209,342.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 248,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $30,102,336.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,571,861.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,524 shares of company stock worth $32,186,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

