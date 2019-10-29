Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 125,600 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total transaction of $23,571,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.75, for a total transaction of $23,707,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total transaction of $23,208,368.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,500 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,407,150.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $21,758,970.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $23,700,720.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 124,682 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.93, for a total transaction of $23,057,442.26.

On Monday, October 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $21,333,555.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total transaction of $21,264,825.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.87, for a total transaction of $21,314,595.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $21,063,375.00.

Shares of FB opened at $189.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $531.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $208.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 202,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Summit Redstone started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.82.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

