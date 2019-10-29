Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,556 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Domini Impact Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGM traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.36. 316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,570. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.64 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.14. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

In other news, Director James R. Engebretsen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $39,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

