Ferratum Oyj (ETR:FRU) Shares Down 0.8%

Ferratum Oyj (ETR:FRU)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €8.58 ($9.98) and last traded at €8.70 ($10.12), approximately 1,962 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.77 ($10.20).

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of Ferratum Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $184.92 million and a PE ratio of 8.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ferratum Oyj Company Profile (ETR:FRU)

Ferratum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, and digital consumer and small business loans. Its loan portfolio consists of microloans, PLUS loans, and revolving credit facilities; and working capital loans to small and medium sized businesses. The company also offers mobile banking products, such as term deposits and other products.

