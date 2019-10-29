Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) Short Interest Down 22.2% in October

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,600 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 359,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE FGP traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 358,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,659. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.59. Ferrellgas Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $279.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrellgas Partners will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Ferrellgas Partners by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ferrellgas Partners by 8,924.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 63,540 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ferrellgas Partners by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 987,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 257,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

