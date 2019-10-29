Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Issues Earnings Results

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,496. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $46.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point raised Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

In other news, EVP Brent B. Bickett sold 51,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $2,307,255.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 589,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,316,831.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 97,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $4,201,433.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,237,615.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 648,213 shares of company stock valued at $28,390,825. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

