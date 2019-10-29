Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $901,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,230 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

