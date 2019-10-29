Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 7,484 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,379,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,543,000 after purchasing an additional 667,863 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,592,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,944 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,301,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,200 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,699,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,935,000 after purchasing an additional 571,577 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,159,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after purchasing an additional 233,951 shares during the period.

AMLP stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

