Financial Analysis: Roan Resources (ROAN) vs. Its Competitors

Roan Resources (NYSE: ROAN) is one of 182 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Roan Resources to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Roan Resources alerts:

This table compares Roan Resources and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Resources $517.82 million -$140.67 million 1.65 Roan Resources Competitors $10.87 billion $774.43 million 9.34

Roan Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Roan Resources. Roan Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Roan Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Resources -34.06% 6.23% 3.29% Roan Resources Competitors -2.86% 3.02% 6.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Roan Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Roan Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roan Resources 0 2 0 0 2.00 Roan Resources Competitors 2239 8826 12462 408 2.46

Roan Resources currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 294.74%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 58.07%. Given Roan Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Roan Resources is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Roan Resources peers beat Roan Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Roan Resources Company Profile

Linn Energy, Inc., through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Roan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.