Financial Survey: Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) vs. Yum China (NASDAQ:YUMC)

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

Yum China pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Livexlive Media does not pay a dividend. Yum China pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Livexlive Media has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum China has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Livexlive Media and Yum China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livexlive Media -105.60% -297.90% -63.35% Yum China 7.91% 21.03% 11.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Livexlive Media and Yum China’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livexlive Media $33.70 million 3.33 -$37.76 million ($0.72) -2.71 Yum China $8.42 billion 1.95 $708.00 million $1.53 28.44

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than Livexlive Media. Livexlive Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Livexlive Media and Yum China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livexlive Media 0 1 3 0 2.75 Yum China 0 0 6 0 3.00

Livexlive Media currently has a consensus price target of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 214.10%. Yum China has a consensus price target of $51.97, suggesting a potential upside of 19.45%. Given Livexlive Media’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Livexlive Media is more favorable than Yum China.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of Livexlive Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Yum China shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.7% of Livexlive Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Yum China shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yum China beats Livexlive Media on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc. engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content. It also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and or satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories. The company also provides online food delivery services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 5,900 KFC restaurants; 2,200 Pizza Hut restaurants; 280 Little Sheep units; 14 East Dawning restaurants; 4 Taco Bell restaurants; and 13 COFFii & JOY units. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.