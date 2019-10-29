Financial Survey: Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) vs. Melrose Bancorp (NASDAQ:MELR)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) and Melrose Bancorp (NASDAQ:MELR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Melrose Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Melrose Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Melrose Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp 26.76% 15.08% 1.38% Melrose Bancorp 13.44% 3.63% 0.50%

Dividends

Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Melrose Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Washington Trust Bancorp and Melrose Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Trust Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Melrose Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Washington Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $54.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.47%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Melrose Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Melrose Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Melrose Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp $238.52 million 3.71 $68.43 million $3.93 12.98 Melrose Bancorp $11.56 million 3.57 $1.77 million N/A N/A

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Melrose Bancorp.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats Melrose Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits, as well as debit card, ATM, telephone and Internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services. The Wealth Management Services segment provides investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services. This segment serves personal and institutional, and mutual funds clients. The company also operates as a licensed broker-dealer that offers variable annuities, college savings plans, and mutual funds. As of December 31, 2018, it had 10 branch offices located in southern Rhode Island; 11 branch offices located in the greater Providence area in Rhode Island; and 1 branch office located in southeastern Connecticut. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

Melrose Bancorp Company Profile

Melrose Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Melrose Cooperative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides online and mobile banking services; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. It serves individuals, families, and businesses through a full-service banking office in Melrose, Massachusetts. Melrose Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Melrose, Massachusetts.

