FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,389,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Iqvia by 2,291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,175,000 after buying an additional 1,489,836 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Iqvia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,093,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Iqvia by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,161,986,000 after buying an additional 1,146,138 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Iqvia by 53,072.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 782,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,851,000 after buying an additional 780,700 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $180.00 price target on Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $410,323,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $678,063.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iqvia stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $149.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.97. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $164.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

