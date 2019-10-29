FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,704 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,170 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $246,729.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.96. 364,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,009,638. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.