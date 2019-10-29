FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 996.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,287,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,922,000 after buying an additional 13,893,238 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in QUALCOMM by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,136,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,672,850,000 after buying an additional 11,686,131 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1,405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,560,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $879,382,000 after buying an additional 10,792,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,465,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,482,000 after buying an additional 8,648,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,900,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,599,444,000 after buying an additional 2,296,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $779,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,596 shares of company stock worth $1,581,384 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $81.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,921,625. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.47. The company has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

