FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.84 per share, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,854.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon acquired 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $300,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,867.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $93.19. 829,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,180. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

