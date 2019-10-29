FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 444 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daily Journal Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,700,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,905.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060,331 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688,816 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,996,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 27,064,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,104 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.98. 28,659,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,540,664. The company has a market capitalization of $297.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

