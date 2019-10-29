FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,220 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF comprises about 2.5% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.84. 3,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,605. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

