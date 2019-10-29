First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

First Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.67. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNLC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 607.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

