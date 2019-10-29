First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FMBI shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 83.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 47.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.01. 530,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.26.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $193.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

