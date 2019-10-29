First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Short Interest Down 18.7% in October

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 173,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get First Northwest BanCorp alerts:

Shares of First Northwest BanCorp stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,297. First Northwest BanCorp has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $189.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.51.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter.

In other First Northwest BanCorp news, CEO Matthew P. Deines purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at $232,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dana D. Behar purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $31,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $310,620. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 39,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest BanCorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.