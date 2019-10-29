First Quadrant L P CA Buys Shares of 9,742 TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53.

In related news, Director Michael W. Koehnen bought 15,000 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $537,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,732 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,077.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $186,338.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

