First Quadrant L P CA Has $263,000 Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 78.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,317 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,421,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 365,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 162.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average is $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $58.43.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.66 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 9.61%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

In other news, VP Kristin Anne Stathis sold 4,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,359 shares in the company, valued at $483,735.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

