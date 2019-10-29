First Quadrant L P CA Increases Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Cerner were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cerner by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cerner by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cerner in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

In related news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 24,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,629,353.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,406.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 199,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $13,254,250.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,850.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,268 shares of company stock valued at $23,243,010 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average of $69.44. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

