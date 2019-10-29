First Quadrant L P CA Sells 5,841 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 39,604.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,920,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,929 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 17,667.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,805,000 after buying an additional 2,196,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 103.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,555,000 after buying an additional 2,064,186 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 20.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,542,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,081,000 after buying an additional 1,300,707 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STI opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

In other SunTrust Banks news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Argus set a $81.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.95.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

