First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,837 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 14.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 57,437 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the second quarter worth about $2,359,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 86.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 162.8% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 262,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 162,800 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 13.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period.

In other First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II news, insider William A. Housey, Jr. purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,131.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FCT opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

