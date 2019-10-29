FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FCFS. JMP Securities downgraded shares of FirstCash from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of FirstCash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of FCFS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.46. 206,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,634. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $66.28 and a 1-year high of $106.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average of $96.67.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $357,290.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $254,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,747,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,912,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $691,346,000 after purchasing an additional 538,136 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,971,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,939,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FirstCash by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after buying an additional 92,729 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 711,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,126,000 after buying an additional 86,312 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

