Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Fission 3.0 Corp (CVE:FUU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 382000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09.

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada and Peru. The company has approximately 223,423 hectares of exploration properties with uranium potential in Saskatchewan and Alberta in Canada, and Peru. Its advanced exploration projects include the North Shore property, Patterson Lake North property, and Clearwater West property located in Athabasca Basin Region, Canada.

