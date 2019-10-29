Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 29.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fitbit from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $5.80 target price on Fitbit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.93.

Get Fitbit alerts:

Shares of Fitbit stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. Fitbit has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $313.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fitbit will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fitbit by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,441,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,654 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Fitbit by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,537,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fitbit by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,139,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763,694 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fitbit by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,607,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fitbit by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,628,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,566,000 after acquiring an additional 48,996 shares during the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.