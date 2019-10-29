Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 2,399 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 177,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 83,950 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 73,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 17,493 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

NYSE:EQNR opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.77.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.