FLC Capital Advisors Buys Shares of 1,145 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, DAGCO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total transaction of $15,685,926.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,926.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,702 shares of company stock worth $38,290,015. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $435.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.97.

NFLX traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.76. 193,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,853,535. The company has a market cap of $121.20 billion, a PE ratio of 104.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

