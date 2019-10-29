FLC Capital Advisors Grows Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 67,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 55.9% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,709 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 103,974 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens set a $184.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.31.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,321. The company has a market capitalization of $131.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,305,726.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $50,249.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,763,397.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,259 shares of company stock valued at $41,354,176 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

