FLC Capital Advisors Has $715,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,086 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 977.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,457,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,533 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 87.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $407,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 166.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $327,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,385 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 162.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $278,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.31. The stock had a trading volume of 157,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543,561. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.18. The firm has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $57.69 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.76.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,430,652. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

