FLC Capital Advisors Purchases 4,150 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 0.6% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 625,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 69,399 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 67.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $98,372,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.7% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,855,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,146,000 after acquiring an additional 116,982 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Bank of America cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.79.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,269. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

