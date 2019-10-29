FLC Capital Advisors Sells 1,173 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.3% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 82.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,421,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 640,120 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2,595.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 386,613 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,154,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,627,000 after acquiring an additional 242,353 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,152,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,050,000 after acquiring an additional 229,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,358,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,430,000 after acquiring an additional 224,824 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,696. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $198.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.90 and its 200-day moving average is $191.84.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

