FLC Capital Advisors Trims Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,248 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 82,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 114,384 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.3% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 17,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,980,048. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.