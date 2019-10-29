Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Flex has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Flex by 46.7% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 16,315,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,137,000 after buying an additional 5,190,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 157.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,708,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,064,000 after buying an additional 2,883,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Flex by 409.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,470,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,211,000 after buying an additional 2,789,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Flex by 402.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,353,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after buying an additional 2,686,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth $23,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

