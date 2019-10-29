FLIR Systems (FLIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.16. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $55.65.

In other news, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $190,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $148,746.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,137 shares in the company, valued at $755,057.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,710 shares of company stock worth $353,351 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLIR shares. BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

