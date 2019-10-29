Fluent Financial LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 63.9% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 154.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

NYSE CVX opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.39 and a 200 day moving average of $120.09. The company has a market capitalization of $225.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $1,754,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

