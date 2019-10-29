Fluent Financial LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 10.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 15.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $180.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.30. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $180.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 39.61%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.61.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

