Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price objective on the stock.

FLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,800 ($88.85) to GBX 6,700 ($87.55) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,000 ($78.40) to GBX 8,500 ($111.07) in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,125 ($106.17).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down GBX 78 ($1.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 7,668 ($100.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,697 shares. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,276 ($121.21).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Flutter Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.85%.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

