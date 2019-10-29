FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 847 Shares of Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 34.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Malvern Bancorp were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLVF. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,852 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Shares of MLVF stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Malvern Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $23.19.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF).

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.