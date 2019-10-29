FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $45,000 in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,182,000 after buying an additional 30,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,854,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 937,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,147,000 after buying an additional 68,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,982,000 after buying an additional 30,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,859,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $186,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 364 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $30,492.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,648.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,146 shares of company stock worth $7,126,493 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $94.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74. Power Integrations Inc has a 12 month low of $50.79 and a 12 month high of $102.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

