FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $55,000 in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc sold 8,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $120,684.28.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

