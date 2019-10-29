FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $64,000 in Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Francesca’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Francesca’s by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 557,757 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Francesca’s by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,733,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 384,368 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its position in Francesca’s by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,725,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 262,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Francesca’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,526,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 172,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Francesca’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get Francesca's alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of Francesca’s stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Francesca’s Holdings Corp has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $38.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.97 million during the quarter. Francesca’s had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 11.24%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Emmett purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,454.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Francesca’s Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.